Apple TV said to be struggling for top-tier content as 50-inch set rumoured

Apple is said to be struggling to come up with top-tier content for its Apple TV project, if a report from USA Today is to believed, the article citing an anonymous Apple employee and two television industry sources who claim to have the inside knowledge.

The paper suggests that Apple is facing a "major roadblock" in its bid to secure content, meaning its plans  to deliver an "à la carte" TV service may be in jeopardy. If the Apple television, coined iTV by some,  is to get off the ground this content is seen as vital in persuading customers to stump up the cash to establish Apple at the heart the living room.

However, it looks as though there is still plenty of time for Apple, as further speculation would lead us to believe that the panels for the future television have not yet been sourced.

The Apple employee is also reported to have given a rather glib statement relating to the possible size of the Apple TV, as USA Today states: "Apple is said to be looking at a 42-inch or larger LCD TV with built-in Wi-Fi. Inside the locked-down studio of Jonathan Ive, senior vice president of industrial design at Apple, there's a slick 50-inch TV, according to the source who worked at Apple."

That differs wildly from the Digitimes source over the Christmas break that suggested Apple would be gunning for a 32- or 37-inch set targeting the second TV domain rather than going flat out for lounge or living room purchase. 

The rumour also tallies up with the news from the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Apple was looking to bid for Premier League football rights against Sky, EPSN, and Al Jezeera. 

