  32- and 37-inch Apple iTV coming in time for Christmas 2012 say sources

Apple is reportedly getting ready to start building an Apple TV Television for launch in the third quarter of 2012 claim sources involved in the supply chain.

"The supply chain of Apple will start preparing materials for iTV sets in the first quarter of 2012 in order to meet Apple's schedule to launch the new display products in the second or the third quarter of 2012, according to industry sources," reports DigiTimes in Taiwan. "Instead of a form of set-top box (STB) like the Apple TV launched in 2006, Apple's new products will be full TV sets, the sources added."

According to the site, which hasn't the best track record reporting Apple rumours it has to be said, the new televisions will come in 32-inch or 37-inch sizes initially.

Rumours that Apple was building a television rather than just another set top box started when details appeared in Steve Jobs' biography after it went on sale in October following the death of the Apple CEO.

According to biographer Walter Isaacson at the time "He [Jobs] very much wanted to do for television sets what he had done for computers, music players, and phones: make them simple and elegant."

Isaacson continued: "‘I’d like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use,’ he told me. ‘It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud.’ No longer would users have to fiddle with complex remotes for DVD players and cable channels. ‘It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it.’"