Apple iTV future vision: Has the artist cracked it?
The Apple iTV has received an artist's impression of what the device might look like, if it were to become a reality.
Guilherme M. Schasiepen has done a fantastic job of producing the concept of the Apple iTV, which has been posted on Flickr, all shots front and rear having an air of Apple design finesse.
The TV is super-thin, has a very minimalistic edge to the design and is made out of steel and glass. Features of the device would include no-glasses 3D technology, FaceTime HD, iCloud, AirPlay, Siri Control, and of course the multitouch screen.
Schasiepen says the TV would come in 32-, 42- or 50-inch screen sizes and "nothing less than 1TB and 2TB of storage".
However the name of the device is highly unlikely - in the UK at least - as ITV television network remains a very well established household brand in the UK, and has always said it would vigorously defend its IP.
What do you think of the concept design?
