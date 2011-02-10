  1. Home
Apple TV to take on Xbox LIVE?

An Engadget source has uncovered some intriguing code within the iOS 4.3 beta firmware that hints at a Cupertino based assault on online gaming - courtesy of Apple TV

We're definitely filing this one under "S" for "speculation" and nothing more - but we can't help but be a little excited by the thought of getting our game on using the little black hobby-box.

Within the coding, the clever sleuth found several references to "ATVGames" and "ATVThunder", an indication of a controller setup, leaderboards, game scheduling and an online store front.

Given that Apple TV only has a paltry 8GB of on board storage, any games platform would have to go down the OnLive route, i.e. it would need to rely on streaming - although mini style iPhone and iPad games wouldn't take up too much space.

As we said, take this one with a pinch of salt - but it isn't hard to imagine playing iOS games on your big screen TV via your Apple TV and controlling the action with an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

We'll keep an eye on this one...

