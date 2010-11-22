  1. Home
Apple TV update brings AirPlay to your television

Apple has followed its iOS 4.2 update with a new update for the Apple TV.

The new update, version 4.1 for anyone that’s following these things, is an automatic update rolling out on Monday 22 November to all Apple TV owners across the globe; it brings the new AirPlay feature that allows you to send video from your iOS 4.2 ready device (that’s iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch) to your Apple TV to carry on watching.

Users will be able to use the AirPlay feature to not only play videos, but also stream any content where they see the AirPlay icon, which includes YouTube videos.

The update follows Apple’s release of iOS 4.2 for the iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch bringing with it a host of new features for the Apple devices. It’s the last in the latest round of updates which has included a new iTunes as well, in recent weeks. 

iOS 4.2 for iPad hands-on

