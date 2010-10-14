  Apple AirPlay in UK debut at Manchester Show 2010 this weekend

Denon is to use a specially-updated version of its AVR 3311 AV receiver to demonstrate Apple's AirPlay technology at the Home Entertainment Manchester Show this weekend. It'll be first time that the new tech has been shown to the public in the UK.

The manufacturer will be adding Apple's new iTunes-led music streaming service to its range of home cinema kit as of November, but has modified the 3311 to be compatible for the demos.

Other kit to be shown in Manchester on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October includes the Arcam rCube and Sonos iPod docks, Bowers & Wilkins desktop speaker set; a stack of other headphone and audio products from a number of manufacturers, and more 3D technology than you can shake a three-dimensional stick at.

Multiple companies will be showing off their 3D TVs, 3D Blu-ray players, 3D projectors, and visitors to the show will even have the chance to walk away with over £5500 worth of tech toys.

Entrance to the show, at the Renaissance Hotel (Blackfriars Street, Manchester, M3 2EQ), costs £6 for adults, £3 concessions (free for under 16s), and the opening times are 9.30am - 5pm on the Saturday, 10am - 5pm on Sunday.

