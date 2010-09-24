  1. Home
New Apple and Rovi deal could mean Apple TV updates

Apple has revealed that a deal has been struck with Rovi Corp, which will give Apple rights to Rovi technology, in what looks like a multi-year deal.

How Apple will use this technology isn't certain, but it's possible that the deal with Rovi, who's main business is its Interactive Programme Guides for TV and digital protection tech, would be useful for its new Apple TV device.

Gene Munster from Piper Jaffray, thought this appeared to be "further evidence" that Apple will be producing some kind of Apple TV in the near future.

This future, if Gene Munster's prediction is accurate, should be 2-4 years, admittedly quite a broad time scale, but it does perhaps indicate that Apple is testing the water with Apple TV. Then, if a success, it can spread its influence further with a fully fledged all-in-one device.

Would you buy into an Apple TV? Let us know in the comments.

