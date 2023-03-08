TV News apple

latest
Apple could ditch the MLS Season Pass if nobody pays for it
The MLS Season Pass might not make it a full season, according to a report.
Apple hosting free Ted Lasso 'Today at Apple' sessions in stores
You can design your own Ted Lasso poster in Apple Stores as part of the Today at Apple sessions.
The tvOS 16.3.3 update may fix your Siri Remote connectivity issues
Apple TV owners who suffer from Siri Remote connectivity problems should download this software update. And cross their fingers.
Roku owners can get 3-months of free Apple TV+
Free Apple TV+ just in time for Ted Lasso season 3.
NBA basketball could be Apple's next big streaming play
NBA basketball could come to Apple TV if new rumours are anything to go by.
LG adds Apple TV, Apple Music, other Apple features to webOS TVs
LG is adding a ton of Apple features to its webOS televisions.
Apple announces MLS Season Pass availability for all the Major Soccer League fans out there
Apple has announced worldwide availability of the MLS Season Pass ready for the Major Soccer League season kicking off at the end of February.
New, faster Apple TV box in development
Apple is reportedly upgrading its TV experience.
Ted Lasso season 3 scheduled for spring as part of strong Apple TV+ lineup
Ted returns in the long-awaited third season in the next few months. A whole slate of additional Apple TV+ shows have also been announced.
Apple TV rumoured to be eying a bid for English Premier League TV rights
Apple TV could be ready to enter the bidding for English Premier League TV rights.
HBO Max knows its Apple TV app doesn't always work - fix incoming
HBO Max subscribers with an Apple TV 4K who have found that they can't actually stream content can look forward to a fix, thankfully.
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV Streaming Service 2022
Here are the Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV Streaming Service 2022.
Apple squashed an Apple TV 4K bug that stole half your storage
Apple has issued a software update that fixes a bug that caused half of the 128GB Apple TV 4K's storage to become unavailable without a workaround.
Weird 128GB Apple TV 4K bug means only half its storage can be used
If you have a shiny new 128GB Apple TV 4K you might find that half of that storage can't be used, leaving you with the same 64GB as everyone else.
Apple TV 4K now supports HDR10+ and is the most powerful yet
Apple has today announced its updated Apple TV set-top box, adding a faster chip and support for HDR10+ in the process.
Apple TV+ could put ads between you and your Ted Lasso fix
Apple TV+ doesn't currently show any ads during programming on the video streaming service, but that could be about to change.
Better Call Saul creator's next show will be on Apple TV+ not Netflix
Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is making a new TV series for Apple TV+.
Sky Go available on Apple TV at last
Apple TV owners can finally access Sky Go on their boxes, bringing the entire Sky experience to a spare TV without the need for a Sky Q Mini Box of Sky Stream Puck.
New Apple TV could finally make an appearance in 2022, but don't expect a HomePod
A report claims that Apple will look to upgrade its TV set-top-box later this year, but we may have to wait longer for a new HomePod.
Apple will stream every Major League Soccer match from 2023 to 2032
You will be able to watch MLS matches if you subscribe to a new (yet-to-be-named) MLS streaming service via the Apple TV app.