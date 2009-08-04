Amazon on demand comes to Panasonic Blu-ray players
Owners of any of the 2009 Panasonic Blu-ray players launched earlier in the year will now be able to get more than just Blu-ray on their TV, following a deal between the TV maker and Amazon.
According to Panasonic, current owners of Panasonic’s 2009 Blu-ray disc players will automatically receive a free software update in the US to be able to access Amazon's Video On Demand service.
The players, which were launched in April, will be able to access some 45,000 titles, 1000 of which are in HD.
Models to get the software update include the DMP-BD60, BD70V, BD80 and the company's portable Blu-ray disc player, the B15.
In addition to Amazon Video On Demand, VIERA CAST will continue to provide access to YouTube, Picasa Web Albums, Bloomberg News and weather information says Panasonic.
It is not certain whether or not UK customers will be getting a similar update.
