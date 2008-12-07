Credit Crunch Christmas: 3-for-2 on Blu-ray movies from Amazon

Amazon is currently running a promotion that offers customers the chance to buy three Blu-ray movies and get the cheapest disc free.

This offer could be a nice way to help to beef up a loved one's Blu-ray collection as the discs are normally quite dear at around £15 to £20 each.

Alternatively, the good thing about the deal is that the range of films is actually pretty good, so it might make an even better money saving idea if you know three separate people who have a Blu-ray player to distribute the movies too.

The details are up to you, but if you want to take advantage of the offer hop over to Amazon and stick three discs in your shopping basket and you should see the discount applied.

Not an exhaustive list by any means, but kid-friendly titles include Wall-E, Kung Fu panda, Happy Feet, Night at the Museum, The Water Horse, Ice Age and Ice Age 2 and The Simpsons Movie.

Absolute classics on offer are The Shining, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Life of Brian, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Pan's Labyrinth.

The rom-com type category is catered for with Juno, Mr & Mrs Smith, Superbad, Dirty Dancing and The Devil Wears Prada.

There are also tons of blockbusters included, such as Spider-Man, the Pirates of the Caribbean films, the National Treasure movies and a whole host of other big budget action flicks.