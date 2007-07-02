  1. Home
Amazon and Microsoft launch HD DVD indie film project

  Amazon and Microsoft launch HD DVD indie film project
Amazon.com and Microsoft have teamed up to give HD DVD a boost in the States.

Appealing to the indie film making market they have jointly announced the 1000 HD DVD Indies Project.

This will give 1000 filmmakers a way to produce and distribute movies in the HD DVD format through Amazon's manufacturing-on-demand technology of CustomFlix.

The CustomFlix DVD on Demand technology produces and ships DVDs only as they are ordered.

This scheme greatly reduces the costs for cash-strapped independent filmmakers.

Microsoft will be getting involved through the use of Microsoft technology and authoring expertise to convert the films to a digital HD DVD format.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their HD DVD work for consideration as part of the 1000 HD DVD Indies Project can follow the link below.

