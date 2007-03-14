  LOVEFiLM.com launches download to burn movie service

Europe’s largest online DVD rental and movie download service has announced a new download to burn service.

The LOVEFiLM.com Download Manager allows consumers to download Hollywood movies and securely burn them to a blank DVD.

The company is claiming that the "introduction of download to burn could spell the end of traditional movie purchasing".

Since launching the first download to own movie in April 2006, LOVEFiLM.com now offers over 2500 titles for download and has content partnerships with major movie studios including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Universal, Momentum, Icon, Tartan and Freemantle.

The download to burn innovation follows internal research by LOVEFiLM.com, which shows 57% of consumers want the ability to burn movie downloads to DVD.

“Download to burn is the next step in the evolution of movie purchasing and viewing", said Simon Calver, CEO of LOVEFiLM.com.

The download to burn service launches in early April with approximately 100 titles from two of the major studios.

All titles come with Dolby AC-3 Surround Sound and special features will be added as and when they are made available by movie studios. The security system is provided via Flux-DVD and the discs are protected using SecureBurn technology preventing unauthorised copying of the DVD. Prices start from £9.99 per film.

Download time is approximately 30 to 90 minutes with the burning to DVD taking as long as the play time of the movie.