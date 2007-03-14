  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Amazon TV news

LOVEFiLM.com launches download to burn movie service

|
  LOVEFiLM.com launches download to burn movie service

Europe’s largest online DVD rental and movie download service has announced a new download to burn service.

The LOVEFiLM.com Download Manager allows consumers to download Hollywood movies and securely burn them to a blank DVD.

The company is claiming that the "introduction of download to burn could spell the end of traditional movie purchasing".

Since launching the first download to own movie in April 2006, LOVEFiLM.com now offers over 2500 titles for download and has content partnerships with major movie studios including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Universal, Momentum, Icon, Tartan and Freemantle.

The download to burn innovation follows internal research by LOVEFiLM.com, which shows 57% of consumers want the ability to burn movie downloads to DVD.

“Download to burn is the next step in the evolution of movie purchasing and viewing", said Simon Calver, CEO of LOVEFiLM.com.

The download to burn service launches in early April with approximately 100 titles from two of the major studios.

All titles come with Dolby AC-3 Surround Sound and special features will be added as and when they are made available by movie studios. The security system is provided via Flux-DVD and the discs are protected using SecureBurn technology preventing unauthorised copying of the DVD. Prices start from £9.99 per film.

Download time is approximately 30 to 90 minutes with the burning to DVD taking as long as the play time of the movie.

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments