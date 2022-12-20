Here's everything you need to know about Henry Cavill's forthcoming Warhammer 40,000 TV and movie project.

Warhammer 40K on Amazon Prime Video: What we know so far about Henry Cavill's new cinematic universe

Henry Cavill may not be Superman or The Witcher anymore but fans of Warhammer 40K tabletop games won't mind - he's bringing the franchise to our screens.

Amazon Prime Video has signed up for movies and/or TV shows that he'll star in and executive produce, which will be based in Games Workshop's sci-fi fantasy universe.

Here's everything you need to know about it so far.

What is Warhammer 40,000?

Warhammer 40K is a tabletop wargame that first appeared in the late 80s as a spin-off from Games Workshop's hugely successful fantasy series, Warhammer.

As with the original, it features orcs, demons and elves, but is set thousands of years in the future. Different species and cultures are often at war with each other, and the starring Space Marines are generally decked out in power suits - often wearing enormous, metal boots.

There have been multiple videogames based on Warhammer 40K and actor Henry Cavill is a self-confessed fan. Indeed, soon after he revealed he was no longer to star in the next Superman movie, he posted a statement on Instagram detailing his love for the franchise and plans to build a "cinematic universe" for Amazon Prime Video.

As Cavill himself posted, the project is still at a very early stage, with a director and other filmmakers yet to be hired.

We also don't yet know whether his company and Amazon plan to make a movie first, a TV series, or even both.

We'll bring you more on an expected release date as further details emerge.

How to watch Warhammer 40,000

The one thing we know for certain is that Warhammer 40K will be exclusive to Amazon's Prime Video service.

Warhammer 40K plot and rumours

So far, all we know is that Cavill is to star in the project. We await rumours and details on other cast members and plot.

We guarantee there will be massive, metal boots though.

What else to watch/play in the meantime

You can find out more about the Warhammer 40,000 miniature wargame series on the Games Workshop website.

There have also been some great videogames set in the universe over the years, including Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. It's available on PC and Xbox, and the best news is that you can download and play it now as part of Xbox Game Pass.