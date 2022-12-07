(Pocket-lint) - Amazon and HBO have settled their long-standing differences.

Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery announced HBO Max will be available as a Prime Video Channel in the US at an additional cost of $15 per month. For that price, you'll have access to HBO's flagship shows, such as House of the Dragon, but you'll also still be in the Prime Video app and can access other movies and shows from within Prime Video.

You won't have to manage separate apps or subscriptions.

The HBO Max Prime Video Channel will also provide access to the upcoming unified HBO Max and Discovery+ service. It's supposed to go live in 2023 with a terrible name. It will combine HBO's famous library with newer Max originals and the wider Warner Bros and Discovery catalogues.

HBO Max first launched in May 2020 - but without full support for Amazon. It seemed like Warner Bros wanted HBO Max to be available only as a dedicated app on Fire TV devices rather be available as a Prime Video Channel. While HBO Max did eventually arrive for Fire TV, it took until now for the Prime Video Channel to become available.

