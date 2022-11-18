Amazon Freevee rescues Neighbours from the scrapheap

(Pocket-lint) - Australian soap Neighbours has been saved after Amazon's free streaming service Freevee announced that it's picked up the show ahead of a 2023 return.

Neighbours, which had been running for 36 years via Australia's Network 10, came to an end earlier this year after running for more than 9,000 episodes. It all came to an end when the UK's Channel 5 pulled out of airing it, causing it to lose a much-needed revenue stream. That stream has now been replaced by Freevee, an ad-supported and free streaming service now owned by Amazon.

Surprise! @neighbours has a new home on Amazon Freevee! Re-explore the lives, loves and challenges of your favourite residents from Ramsey Street. Thousands of iconic episodes and a brand-new series coming 2023! pic.twitter.com/Uya6Z02G8O — Amazon Freevee (@AmazonFreevee) November 17, 2022

Filming for the new season will begin in 2023 with the show set to return to our screens in the second half of the year. It'll pick up exactly where it left off, we're told, with stars like Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Stefan Dennis all set to take on the roles they left behind not too long ago.

The final episode of Neighbours aired on Channel 5 in July, with past stars making a return appearance to commemorate the occasion. Neighbours has acted as the jumping-off point for plenty of stars over the years, with Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, and Margot Robbie prime examples. Who will be the next megastar to get their start walking down Ramsey Street?

