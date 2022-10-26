Amazon posts Fallout TV series first look

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Video service and Kilter Films have posted a combined tweet showing a still from their forthcoming Fallout TV series.

There's no trailer as yet, and you only get a glimpse at a shadowy figure seemingly about to exit a vault, but it's the first official image from the show.

The series, which will star Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones) and Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), started filming earlier this year and isn't expected to hit Prime Video until late 2023. However, we have also already seen some leaked set photos too, which show the production is following the art style of the games closely.

The tweet was posted to congratulate Bethesda on the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise. The month-long celebrations ended a couple of days ago.

The Fallout show is being written and directed by Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) - at least, the first episode is. Nolan also serves as showrunner alongside Lisa Joy. They have previously described it as "massive, subversive, and darkly funny".

The show is also being executive produced by Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.