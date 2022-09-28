(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced the Fire TV Omni QLED, a new range of Fire TV-packing televisions that put a greater emphasis on picture quality than those that have gone before.

Offering quantum dot displays and full array backlighting with up to 96 zones, the 65- and 75-inch TVs should offer better colour performance, better contrast, improved black levels compared with 2021's Omni range.

There are also presence sensors, so the TV can automatically switch off when no one is in the room for a period of time, and ambient light sensors, which work with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive, to automatically adjust the brightness of your content based on your room's light conditions.

As before, there's a built-in far-field microphone for accessing Alexa hands-free (which can be turned off should you wish), and of course, all the content of Fire TV as the television's smart system.

A new feature called Ambient Experience takes the fight to Samsung's Frame range, in that it allows owners to set the TV to display artwork when the screen is idle, with access to over 1,500 gallery-quality pieces of art for free. It can also show your personal photo collection, with a quick Alexa command.

Alternatively, you can choose to show a range of Alexa widgets, including your calendar, reminders and a What Should I Watch widget, to give you recommendations on the day's trending titles on Fire TV.

Amazon's own TV range launched in the US in 2021, but is yet to make it over the pond. The budget-friendly screens have previously put experience first and performance second, but with the Fire TV Omni QLED, Amazon is looking to change that.

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series will be available in 65-inch and 75-inch versions for $799.99 and $1,099.99 respectively. They will be available in the U.S. and Canada, directly from Amazon and also through Best Buy, with pre-order starting today.

Writing by Verity Burns.