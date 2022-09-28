(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has refreshed its Fire TV Cube streaming device, adding a more powerful octa-core 2.0GHz processor and Wi-Fi 6E support for better wireless connectivity.

The 2022 Fire TV Cube also has a new, rounded-edge design, with a fabric wrap to aid the audio quality of the built-in speaker.

It introduces an additional USB port for connection of a storage device or webcam, and there's a new HDMI input too, to enable users to hook up a separate video source.

The Cube supports a wide range of video and audio formats, such as 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. On-board super resolution upscaling improves video images depending on the resolution of your TV.

"The all-new Fire TV Cube is a big step forward for Fire TV - it’s the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player we’ve ever made,” said the vice president of Amazon entertainment devices and services, Daniel Rausch.

"This Fire TV Cube’s powerful processing and Wi-Fi 6E support deliver an incredibly smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input means you can instantly extend the simplicity of Fire TV and hands-free Alexa control to your home entertainment system."

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is available to pre-order now, priced at $139.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK.

