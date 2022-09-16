Blade Runner TV series greenlit by Amazon for Prime Video

(Pocket-lint) - The Blade Runner TV series is now official - it has been greenlit by Amazon for its Prime Video service.

As previously rumoured, it will be called "Blade Runner 2099" and be set 50 years after the events of the movie sequel starring Ryan Gosling.

There's no word yet on cast or story, but it will be executive produced by the director of the original, Ridley Scott. Silka Luisa (Halo, Shining Girls) will serve as Showrunner.

Also acting as an executive producer will be the writer of the superb Blade Runner 2049, Michael Green.

"The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," said Amazon Studios' Vernon Sanders (as reported by Variety).

"We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors."

Blade Runner first hit cinemas in 1982 as is a loose adaptation of the Philip K Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. It released with narration throughout by lead Harrison Ford as the studio thought the audience wouldn't be able to follow the story otherwise.

That was proved incorrect when a Director's Cut version of the film was released a decade later. It removed the voice-over and "corrected" several scenes, including the controversial happy ending. It's a far better movie as a result. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of Scott's 2007 Final Cut is especially worth a watch, thanks to a superb remaster.

Denis Villeneuve's sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is also highly-regarded, so Amazon has its work cut out for it.

Writing by Rik Henderson.