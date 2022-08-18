(Pocket-lint) - Photos allegedly taken on the set of the Fallout TV series have been shared online. And yep, it sure looks like Fallout.

The show is being made for Amazon Prime Video with Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as showrunners. There have been several leaks in recent months, with some external shots showing the elements of the post-apocalyptic landscape, but the latest offer up views of the inside of the (presumably) opening vault for the first time.

Vault 33, as it is reportedly named, is original to the series. The photos have been posted by Twitter fan account @BethesdaArabic and also show a farm outside of the vault entrance.

— باثيزدا بالعربية (@BethesdaArabic) August 16, 2022

It's great to see that the show will be stylistically close to the game series. That's perhaps not that big a surprise considering the involvement of Bethesda's Todd Howard, who is serving as an executive producer.

There's no word yet on when the show might appear on Prime Video, although the amount of work done on the set design so far and a previous suggestion that it started filiming in July this year points to a 2023 release.

It's also worth checking out the other images on the @BethesdaArabic Twitter account as there are some photos of internal props and other set items to ogle at.

And with Quakecon starting later today, we might even find out some official details from Bethesda itself as part of the celebrations. Keep them peeled.

Writing by Rik Henderson.