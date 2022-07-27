(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is reportedly planning to enter the bidding race to secure broadcast rights for the roster of International Cricket Council (ICC) events from 2024 to 2031, the next date window available.

Winning the rights in given territories would allow Amazon to stream major events in the cricket calendar, including both the Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup, both popular formats.

According to Cricbuzz, Amazon is indeed meeting with ICC officials to discuss a likely bid, in another effort to expand its consistently growing live sport output.

In recent weeks it's added football's Champions League to its roster, one of the most popular annual sporting tournaments in the world, and with plenty of tennis in its armoury things are looking good for sports fans with Prime subscriptions.

That said, the cricket picture is a little more complex given that Amazon held some rights to the Indian Premier League but has not secured any in the most recent set of bundles put on offer, in a sign that the deal may not have provided a sufficient return on the investment required to secure it.

Of course, with nothing yet finalised there's no guarantee that Amazon will either bid or be successful in its attempt to buy an ICC package, given that other competitors will be in for them to. We'll have to wait for official word for any confirmation.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.