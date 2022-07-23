(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is producing a massive, expensive Lord of the Rings series, and ahead of the show's autumn release, it has treated everyone to a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The streaming studio has revealed a three-minute-long teaser of The Rings of Power, a new show for Prime Video that takes place thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings film franchise. It's set during the "Second Age" of the history of Middle-Earth. The new trailer shows some fantastic scenery and incredible battle scenes. You can watch it at the top of this page.

For a long time, the premise of the show was a mystery, as was its setting, but things got a lot clearer when Amazon unveiled the title and confirmed some details. The new clip reveals that Sauron is coming back, and factions will have to come together to stop the Dark Lord. The series will also focus on the forging of the Rings of Power. For more rumours about the series, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Amazon's new show is slated to start on 2 September 2022. That means Rings of Power will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, so the only way to watch it will be by having a Prime membership.

It's reported to have a $1 billion production budget.

