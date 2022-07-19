Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon's Fallout TV show has started filming

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Amazon Amazon's Fallout TV show has started filming
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's adaptation of the Fallout games for TV is taking shape, with new images showing that the show has started filming on location.

The first big shoot appears to be at a Super Duper Mart, with an array of ruined vehicles that will be familiar to anyone who's played the games out front.

While we don't have a trailer or anything to go on at this stage, this is arguably the best look we've got so far at its visual style, and it confirms that it won't be diverging too far from Bethesda's hugely successful games.

We know that Walton Goggins will be playing a Ghoul in the series thanks to the selfie he's posted of him and his trailer with that label attached, so we'll also look forward to seeing him in makeup at some point. That is, of course, so long as it's not just the name of a non-Ghoul character as a twist.

As a first glimpse, though, the set for Super Duper Mart looks great, just like one of the locations we're used to tentatively exploring in Fallout 4.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.