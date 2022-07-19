Amazon's Fallout TV show has started filming

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's adaptation of the Fallout games for TV is taking shape, with new images showing that the show has started filming on location.

The first big shoot appears to be at a Super Duper Mart, with an array of ruined vehicles that will be familiar to anyone who's played the games out front.

Amazon Prime have officially started filming the Fallout TV series staring Walton Goggins. pic.twitter.com/hKGRnJglKL — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 18, 2022

While we don't have a trailer or anything to go on at this stage, this is arguably the best look we've got so far at its visual style, and it confirms that it won't be diverging too far from Bethesda's hugely successful games.

We know that Walton Goggins will be playing a Ghoul in the series thanks to the selfie he's posted of him and his trailer with that label attached, so we'll also look forward to seeing him in makeup at some point. That is, of course, so long as it's not just the name of a non-Ghoul character as a twist.

As a first glimpse, though, the set for Super Duper Mart looks great, just like one of the locations we're used to tentatively exploring in Fallout 4.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.