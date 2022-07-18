(Pocket-lint) - Prime Video is finally getting a proper redesign, with a new look for Amazon's streaming service starting to roll out this week.

The fresh design will come to "connected living room devices" first, meaning Fire TV devices, smart TV apps and console apps, alongside Android devices, before rolling out a bit more slowly to other categories.

It features a much-simplified navigation system that will be familiar to anyone who's used Netflix or Disney Plus in recent times, sticking a bunch of categories along the left of your screen for easier access rather than housing these at the top of the page.

Your "continue watching" carousel will be easier to access than before, as will a locally-accurate Top 10 list of what's popular at that point in your region, while a new Live TV section will let you tune into digital TV if it's available in your area.

The six categories on the side are Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff, but most will contain sub-categories for easier navigation, according to the Prime Video team, which took around 18 months to cook up the redesign.

As before, you'll be able to filter search results by what's included in your Prime Video membership, to avoid paying any extra for shows or movies, while other new filters will also let you exclusively be presented with 4K content, for example.

You should see the new version of Prime Video in the next few weeks if your devices fit the criteria, but iOS and Web versions will take a little longer to arrive - we don't have any sort of firm window to pin them to, either.

