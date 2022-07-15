The Boys season 4 on Amazon Prime Video: What we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - If you didn't know already, you soon realise that there'll be another season of The Boys as soon as the end credits appear on its season 3 finale.

Arguably the most controversial but exhilerating show on TV has been picked up for a season 4, so here's everything we know about it so far.

WARNING: There are season 3 spoilers ahead if you haven't watched it yet.

The Boys season 4 was greenlit by Amazon Studios soon after season 3 started airing (around the beginning of June 2022), There are few official details on it yet, but there is still a lot of as yet untouched source material in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series on which it is based.

Admittedly, considering the show has already deviated a fair bit from the comic run, including chronological changes, it's hard to predict what will be used by showrunner Eric Kripke for season 4 and what won't. You can be guaranteed it'll be equally as shocking and belly-laugh funny, though.

FINAL WARNING: Here come the spoilers:

What it will need to address is Butcher's greatly-shortened life expectancy, Homelander's continued descent into narcissism and questionable parenting skills, and secret-supe Victoria Neuman's run to be the vice president.

There are plenty of other supes that can be introduced too, with the comic books featuring pastiche versions of pretty much every major DC and Marvel supergroup (much like the Justice League / The Seven, and The Avengers / Payback).

Some, such as The Young Americans (loosely the Teen Titans) have been touched upon in the show already (Drummer Boy was in season 3, for example), but we could also see Teenage Kix or the G-Men pop up at some point.

The G-Men in particular are essentially based on the X-Men, so could play a large part.

There is a suggestion that Black Noir could return, too. He may be pushing up the daisies right now, but someone else might take on the persona.

"It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero," said Kipke to Entertainment Weekly. "It's just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he's gone."

As for the release date, there isn't anything concrete as yet, although filming is due to start soon - in August 2022. And with the pandemic no longer altering production schedules, that could mean we'll get season 4 in the summer of 2023.

The Boys TV show is exclusive to Prime Video. You can either pay monthly for Amazon's Prime Video service on its own, or get it completely free as part of a wider suite of benefits with Amazon Prime.

Although currently unconfirmed, each season so far has been made up of eight episodes. There is no reason to doubt that season 4 will be any different.

You can watch The Boys seasons 1-3 on Prime Video right now.

There is also a spin-off series available on the streaming platform, the Emmy nominated The Boys Presents: Diabolical. It is an animated series that features eight untold stories from The Boys' universe, each presented in a different animation style.

Here's a trailer:

It is not yet known whether The Boys will conclude with season 4 - some of the cliffhangers at the end of season 3 would suggest so.

However, it has been confirmed that there will be an additional spin-off series based on a college for supes. The Boys: Varsity. It may even appear before season 4 airs.

Showrunner Eric Kipke describes it as having "a tone and style all its own"

"It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly young supes," he explained in 2021.

