Blade Runner is coming to the small screen, thanks to Amazon and Ridley Scott.

A new TV series will be set 50 years after the movie sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and could even feature a return for Harrison Ford.

Here's everything you need to know about Blade Runner 2099 so far.

The Blade Runner TV series was first announced in late 2021 when Ridley Scott himself revealed a pilot had been written.

It was then confirmed further in February 2022, with reports that Scott is executive producing the project for Amazon Studios and that he could even direct some episodes.

There are no indications yet on when it might debut, although it is thought that full production could start this year for release in late-2023.

As an Amazon Studios production, the show will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

As well as Scott, Silka Luisa will act as executive producer. She is also the showrunner of Shining Girls for Apple TV+ and worked as a producer on the Halo TV series.

The show will be set 50 years after the Ryan Gosling vehicle, Blade Runner 2049, and like the 2017 film will feature an new story. The 1982 original was based on the Philip K. Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.

That's pretty much all we know about the show so far. We don't yet have a cast list or further plot details, although Giant Freakin Robot has reported that Harrison Ford himself is in talks to return as Rick Deckard once more for the TV show.

Scott has also revealed previously that a pilot episode and the show's "bible" have already been produced.

It is claimed that Amazon has commissioned 10 epsiodes of Blade Runner 2099.

Naturally, in preperation of the new series you should catch up with the 1982 movie, Blade Runner, and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049.

Both are superb films, especially in 4K on streaming platforms and on 4K Blu-ray. The Ultra HD remaster of the original is especially impressive considering the source material is 40 years old.

Writing by Rik Henderson.