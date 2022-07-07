(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has made an exclusive, time-limited trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power available to Prime members only.

As part of its Amazon Prime Day celebrations, the company has posted a special sneak peek of the new show on its Prime Video service. It will only be available until tomorrow, 8 July, so you need to go watch it now.

If you don't yet have a Prime subscription, you can get 30-day membership for free. It'll also come in handy for Prime Day - running 12/13 July - where it'll give you access to exclusive bargains across Amazon. You can even cancel ahead of paying for the first month.

The exclusive trailer runs for a minute, features many cast members (including Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows) and also highlights another trailer is heading our way on Thursday 14 July.

You can access it through Prime Video on the web, smart TV, mobile or wherever the app is available. You just need to be a Prime member and logged into your account.

Just head to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the homescreen and you'll see the trailer there (alongside two previously released teasers).

The show will premiere on 2 September 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Writing by Rik Henderson.