(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is widening out the availability of its Watch Party feature, letting you watch TV and movies along with your friends from more devices than before.

Previously the feature had been available through the Prime Video app on Fire TV devices, Android and iOS apps and on desktop computers.

It's now also going to be possible to use it through smart TVs directly, through other streaming devices like Roku sticks, and via games consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Watch Party made its debut during a time of pandemic-related lockdowns, as a welcome way to get together while enjoying some TV without needing to be in person. It's been expanding ever since, demonstrating that Amazon must be seeing consistent engagement with it.

You can chat with text while you watch, which does obviously make it easier to use a device that has a keyboard you can more quickly type on, but the added flexibility of a bigger pool of compatible devices will doubtless please anyone who's been waiting to use the feature on the hardware they've got set up.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.