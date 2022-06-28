Everything we know so far about Clarkson's Farm Season 2, including its release date and how to watch it.

Despite Clarkson's recent controversy, which resulted in the cancellation of The Grand Tour, Clarkson's farm will still be returning in 2023.

It's been a while since we got to check in with Jeremy and Kaleb and their rural misadventures. The show originally hit our screens in June 2021 and provided a lot of laughs as we followed Clarkson and a cast of new characters struggling to manage a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.

As you might expect, being the defacto car guy, Clarkson didn't know much about farming and hilarity ensued as he fumbled his way through a brave new world.

Now, fans of the show are eager for more agricultural action, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about the next season.

Amazon has announced that season two of Clarkson's Farm will be released in its entirety on February 10 2023.

Filming began in the summer of 2021 and concluded in July 2022.

How and where to watch Clarkson's Farm season 2

Clarkson's Farm is an Amazon Original and that means its second season will be available to watch on Prime Video exclusively.

Prime Video is free with Amazon Prime membership which costs $12.99/£7.99 per month or, if you would prefer, you can subscribe to Prime Video exclusively for $8.99/£5.99 per month.

How many episodes will there be in Clarkson's Farm season 2

Amazon has confirmed that the new season will consist of eight episodes, just like the first.

Clarkson's Farm season 2 characters

You can probably guess that the titular Jeremy Clarkson will be returning for season 2, but what about the rest of the farm crew?

The good news is that fan favourite, Kaleb Cooper, has confirmed that he will be in season 2. After all, it's probably fair to say that the farm wouldn't run without him.

Joining the duo will be Lisa Hogan, Clarkson's long-term girlfriend, "Cheerful" Charlie Ireland, the land agent and the hilarious head of security, Gerald Cooper.

If you don't care about people and are just wondering if Jeremy is still using the ridiculous Lamborghini tractor, first-look images have confirmed that the beast is still in action.

Is there a trailer for Clarkson's Farm season 2?

There's no trailer just yet but if you're eager for a glimpse behind the scenes, Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram account, as well as the Diddly Squat Farm Shop account, are great places to get your fix.

Will there be a season 3 of Clarkson's Farm?

It's likely that season two will be our last trip to the farm, Amazon has cut ties with Jeremy Clarkson after backlash surrounding his comments about Meghan Markle in The Sun.

How to catch up on Clarkson's Farm

The first season of Clarkson's Farm is available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need to be a member to watch, but if you wish to do so, you can sign up here.