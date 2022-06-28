Clarkson's Farm season 2: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a while since we got to check in with Jeremy and Kaleb and their rural misadventures. The show originally hit our screens in June 2021 and provided a lot of laughs as we followed Jeremy and a delightful new cast of characters struggling to manage a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.

As you might expect, being the defacto car guy, Clarkson didn't know much about farming and hilarity ensued as he fumbled his way through a brave new world.

Now, fans of the show are eager for more agricultural action, so we've rounded up everything you need to know about the next season.

In July 2021, it was confirmed that the show would return for a second season, and filming began quickly after the announcement. However, no release date has been officially announced.

On 11 June 2022, Clarkson replied to an Instagram comment from a fan who asked "Any news on season 2?" He stated "Filming ends in mid-July. So it should be edited and ready to go early in the new year."

So, as of right now, our best estimate is early 2023.

Clarkson's Farm is an Amazon Original and that means its second season will be available to watch on Prime Video exclusively.

Prime Video is free with Amazon Prime membership which costs $12.99/£7.99 per month or, if you would prefer, you can subscribe to Prime Video exclusively for $8.99/£5.99 per month.

It is not yet known how many episodes season 2 will consist of, but the first season had eight episodes, so we might expect the same or more in season 2.

You can probably guess that the titular Jeremy Clarkson will be returning for season 2, but what about the rest of the farm crew?

The good news is that fan favourite, Kaleb Cooper, has confirmed that he will be in season 2. After all, it's probably fair to say that the farm wouldn't run without him.

Joining the duo will be Lisa Hogan, Clarkson's long-term girlfriend, "Cheerful" Charlie Ireland, the land agent and the hilarious head of security, Gerald Cooper.

If you don't care about people and are just wondering if Jeremy is still using the ridiculous Lamborghini tractor, first-look images have confirmed that the beast is still in action.

There's no trailer just yet but if you're eager for a glimpse behind the scenes, Jeremy Clarkson's Instagram account, as well as the Diddly Squat Farm Shop account, are great places to get your fix.

The first season of Clarkson's Farm is available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need to be a member to watch, but if you wish to do so, you can sign up here.

