Last chance to watch the Bond movies on Amazon Prime Video

(Pocket-lint) - If you haven't started streaming the entire run of James Bond films on Amazon's Prime Video service yet, you'd better get cracking. All but No Time to Die will be removed again on 14 June 2022.

The 25 movie James Bond Collection has been available to stream on Prime Video since 15 April, but even when it added them Amazon said it would be for a "limited period". Sadly, that soon ends.

None of the following will be available after next Tuesday:

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live And Let Die

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View To A Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence To Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

The latest movie - Daniel Craig's kast - will continue to be accessible for Prime members for the foreseeable future. No Time to Die has also recently been added to the service in the US.

Amazon acquired the rights to the main Bond films after its buyout of MGM for $8.45 billion was completed earlier this year. It's not known why it has decided to withdraw the titles from Prime Video, however.

We suggest you start watching the above films as soon as possible as there's over 50 hours of Bond action to get through - you should have just enough time for the marathon viewing session, with the occasional break for sleep.

Writing by Rik Henderson.