Last chance to watch the Bond movies on Amazon Prime Video

(Pocket-lint) - If you haven't started streaming the entire run of James Bond films on Amazon's Prime Video service yet, you'd better get cracking. All but No Time to Die will be removed again on 14 June 2022.
The 25 movie James Bond Collection has been available to stream on Prime Video since 15 April, but even when it added them Amazon said it would be for a "limited period". Sadly, that soon ends.
None of the following will be available after next Tuesday:
- Dr. No
- From Russia With Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live And Let Die
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View To A Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence To Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum Of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
The latest movie - Daniel Craig's kast - will continue to be accessible for Prime members for the foreseeable future. No Time to Die has also recently been added to the service in the US.
squirrel_widget_237190
Amazon acquired the rights to the main Bond films after its buyout of MGM for $8.45 billion was completed earlier this year. It's not known why it has decided to withdraw the titles from Prime Video, however.
We suggest you start watching the above films as soon as possible as there's over 50 hours of Bond action to get through - you should have just enough time for the marathon viewing session, with the occasional break for sleep.