Freevee now available on Apple TV as standalone app

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's ad-supported free video streaming service, Freevee, is now available on Apple TV as a standalone app.

Previously called IMDb TV, the service was already viewable through the Prime Video app but, as with Amazon's own Fire TV devices it now appears as a dedicated application on the Apple TV App Store.

Freevee was rebranded earlier this month and launched in the UK in September 2021. It was already available in the US.

It is home to classic TV series and movies, as well as Freevee Originals, such as Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice - the show fronted by famed Judge Judy Scheindlin.

All programming is free to view, with adverts punctuating the shows or films, much like they do on terrestrial TV. The on demand content includes shows like A-Team and Babylon 5.

As with Prime Video, Freevee supports X-Ray - the information service provided by the Amazon-owned IMDb that can be called up during viewing to see cast members, scene details and much more.

As well as Fire TV and Apple TV, Freevee is available on multiple other platforms through the existing Prime Video app. A number of other devices in the US can access a dedicated app, including mobile and games consoles, although that's yet to be the case in the UK.

