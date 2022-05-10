Jack Ryan could end with Season 4, but there's more Tom Clancy planned by Amazon Studios

(Pocket-lint) - Jack Ryan has been a huge success for Amazon, bringing new life to Tom Clancy's leading man. But it could all come to an end with Jack Ryan Season 4, according to new information.

As reported by Deadline, the adventures of Jack Ryan - as played by John Krasinski, could come to an end with the close of Season 4. Before you panic, Seasons 1 and 2 have aired and Season 3 is anticipated, but is still without a release date.

That means we're only halfway through the potential run of Jack Ryan on Amazon Video, with more goodness to come.

But there's more to this story and that's the talk of a potential spin-off series, fronted by Michael Peña, of Narcos: Mexico and Ant-Man fame.

Peña's involvement in Season 4 was confirmed as the filming on Season 3 wrapped and it's at the end of Season 3 that Peña is expected to be introduced as "Ding" Chavez.

Clancy fans will know that Chavez is hugely significant in the Ryanverse, a character that has previously been portrayed on the screen in Clear and Present Danger - but has a much larger role in Rainbow Six and in many of the Clancy novels.

Ding Chavez is expected to have a role in Jack Ryan Season 4, but there's also chatter that Peña could extend that role in a spin-off series. That makes absolute sense, as Chavez's character has a huge role aside from Jack Ryan in the original novels.

The introduction of Chavez also provides a bridge into another branch of the Ryanverse - the rumoured Rainbow Six movie. The formation of Rainbow Six was mentioned at in the closing scenes of the Without Remorse movie and Ding Chavez would logically slot into a role there.

We're still in the realms of gossip, but there's certainly a feeling that Amazon could pull the threads of the Ryanverse together here.

Writing by Chris Hall.