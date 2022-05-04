What is Freevee? Amazon's free streaming service explained

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon recently brought IMDb TV to the UK, having already established it in the US, but has now opted to relaunch the service and rebrand it Freevee.

That's essentially to highlight that it is, indeed, free - with ad-supported archive and original content appearing on the platform.

So here's everything you need to know about Freevee, including how to access it.

Formerly IMDb TV, Amazon Freevee is an ad-supported, free video streaming service that offers 100s of TV series and movies to watch on demand with no subscription needed. It also sports over 60 "Fast Channels" that are dedicated to popular series and stream episodes live.

As well as archive and classic shows, such as The West Wing and Babylon 5, it will get Freevee Originals - new programming especially commissioned for Freevee. This will include Bosch spinoff, Bosch: Legacy and Plan B's High School.

Amazon plans to increase its exclusive Originals lineup by 70 per cent by the end of 2022.

Advertising in Freevee is similar to terrestrial broadcast television. There is a limited ad load that punctuates shows and films.

Amazon's Freevee service is available in a couple of ways. First, it is available as a dedicated application in the US, for a number of devices - across consoles, mobile and TV streaming hardware.

It is also available as a section in the Prime Video app for smart TVs.

That's also the option for viewers in the UK, who can only watch Freevee through Amazon's Prime Video app on mobile, TVs, consoles and TV streaming devices. The exception is Fire TV, with a dedicated Freevee app available on Amazon Fire TV devices in both the UK and US.

You can also watch Freevee content through a browser on PC and Mac, via the Channels section of Prime Video on both.

Freevee is currently available in the US and UK only. However, it will also launch in Germany in the coming months.

There are many hundreds of hours of programming on Freevee.

Some of the highlights include the aforementioned Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice, a 120-episode series fronted by iconic Judge Judy Sheindlin.

Other Originals include Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Moment of Truth and Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Of the classic content, all seasons of Babylon 5 and The A-Team are available, along with Baywatch (in a remastered form) and Magnum P.I.

In terms of movies, the list can change regularly. There are some stand out blockbusters, such as Logan being available in the States, and plenty of classic films for all ages.

As with Prime Video, Amazon's X-Ray service is available on Freevee content.

That gives you information on the cast, characters, music and other key points in each scene. All the details are provided by the Amazon-owned IMDb TV (Internet Movie Database).

Writing by Rik Henderson.