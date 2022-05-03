Bosch Legacy Season 1: Storyline, release date and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Detective dramas don't come much grittier than Bosch. Based on the novels of Michael Connelly, the seven-season run on Amazon Video has been, in our opinion, one of the highlight shows on the platform.

The seven Bosch seasons follow the titular character's time with the LAPD, but for anyone who has watched it, we all know how it ends. The story continues in Bosch Legacy - and here's everything you need to know about it.

Bosch Legacy is one of the headline shows for the newly-rebranded Freevee.

Bosch Legacy Season 1 will be available to stream on the platform from 6 May 2022.

For regions that don't have access to Freevee, it's not clear what the launch plans are, it's likely you'll have to wait for the launch of the service in your region to watch Bosch Legacy, or it might be on Amazon Video.

Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, was rebranded in April 2022 and Bosch is one of the shows being used to raise the profile of the brand. The official change happened on 27 April 2022, with IMDb TV changing its branding, including in devices such as the Fire TV Stick where it's a standalone app, available in the US and the UK.

Previously, Bosch was available on Amazon Video. IMDb TV was originally planned for a wider roll-out, but that was delayed, so the best information we have is that Freevee will be launching in more countries internationally later in 2022 - with Germany highlighted and likely to be the first new territory. However, it has been confirmed that Bosch Legacy will be available on Amazon Video in Canada, so we suspect there will be some international variation.

For those without a Fire TV device, you'll find Freevee within the Amazon Video app - one of the lines on the suggested shows will be labelled as "Free with Ads".

It looks as though Bosch Legacy Season 1 will release weekly on Fridays, the first episode on 6 May, the second on 13 May. The number of episodes hasn't been confirmed, but it looks like it could be a run of 10 episodes, based on the IMDb listing for the season.

Previously Bosch had 10 episodes per season, except for Season 7 which topped out at 8.

There are spoilers below if you haven't watched all of the original Bosch TV series.

There's a direct link from Bosch to Bosch Legacy, so it's no surprise that Titus Welliver is back in the lead role as Harry Bosch, Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler and Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch.

The supporting cast list highlights Maurice Bassi in a significant role, as well as Denise G. Sanchez.

It looks like many of the familiar characters are now out of the picture, which makes sense given that Bosch has now left the LAPD - that means no Jamie Hector (Jerry Edgar), no Lance Reddick (Irvin Irving), or any of the of those other familiar faces.

Season 7 of Bosch ends with Harry leaving the LAPD, something that he always seemed close to doing from the opening of Season 1. Anyone who has read the Michael Connelly books knows that Bosch does leave the LAPD so there's some parallel to the character path from the original books.

As fans will know, Bosch seasons draw on multiple previous books tying together crimes from various novels.

In Bosch Legacy, Harry Bosch goes to work as a provide investigator, but as the trailer reveals, Honey Chandler calls on Bosch's services for an investigation. With the legal routes - courts, justice - failing to get the bad guy behind bars, Bosch wants to do it his way.

Perhaps the biggest reveal from the trailers is that Maddie Bosch is now in the LAPD, continuing her storyline alongside her father's - and there's sure to be plenty of interaction.

Yes, it has been confirmed that Bosch Legacy Season 2 has been commissioned, it was announced on 2 May 2022 - the week that Season 1 is due to premiere.

Writing by Chris Hall.