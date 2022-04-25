Reacher season 2: Everything we know about the next Jack Reacher season

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon might have another TV hit on its hands - its show based on Lee Child's long-running Jack Reacher books has been a real success, with the first season scoring well with critics and very well in terms of viewership.

We know that there's a second season in the works for the show, so here are all the key confirmed and rumoured details of the show, including when it might come out and what story it's going to tell.

The headline news is that we don't know when Reacher's second season will come out - although we do know for sure that it's coming, after Amazon confirmed as much shortly after the first season debuted.

This means we'll definitely be getting a second outing for Alan Ritchson's take on the character, but it could take a while for it to arrive given that the season hasn't been filmed yet.

A rumour in April 2022 suggested that the show will actually shoot two seasons back-to-back for the sake of efficiency, so we might get a third season that doesn't take as long to arrive, if we're lucky, although this is unconfirmed by Amazon.

Either way, we would assume that early 2023 is the most likely slot for season two's arrival, which mirrors the release window for the first season.

The good news is that when the show does get its next batch of episodes things will be very simple in terms of where you'll be able to find them - it's an Amazon orignal, so will be exclusive to Prime Video, which you can take out a membership on at any time.

If it follows the template of the first season, every episode will come out at the same time, too, making for an easy binge. This also means that you can hop onto Prime Video to catch up with the first season at any time.

It's been heavily rumoured that Amazon plans to follow the publication order of the Lee Child books - at least initially. This would see the second season of the show tackle Die Trying, book two in the series.

This has been indicated not just by anonymous sources but also by Ritchson himself, who says that he wants to see the show continue to work through the books in order.

The story, if it follows the book, would involve Reacher getting caught up in the kidnapping of a high value target by a group of criminals, who don't realise they've accidentally captured a beast. Whether it stays to that script or adds some elements will remain to be seen.

Author Lee Child has been heavily involved with the show so far, even getting a cameo in last season's finale, so it's also reassuring that he'll be returning to again help steward Reacher's new silver screen outing.

The fun thing about how Reacher's stories work is that you can only really be sure of one participant - Reacher himself. To that end, we know that Alan Ritchson will be in the show, but not much else. We could see a return for his accomplice Neagley (Maria Sten), given she's a recurring character in the books, but even then she only appears a handful of times so she might well be absent.

Given how far out the next season of Reacher is, we're still quite a ways off getting a trailer from Amazon Prime - once the show's in the final stages of production and is nearing release, we'll add any trailers that do come out to this section for you to browse and watch.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.