(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that the 25 official James Bond movies will be added to Prime Video from 15 April, including the latest - No Time to Die.
The online retail giant's $8.45 billion buyout of MGM was recently completed and that means it now owns the rights to the 007 franchise. The end result is access to the entire official film canon for a "limited time".
Here's everything you need to know about streaming Bond on Prime Video.
When can Prime subscribers watch Bond movies for free?
Subscribers to either Amazon Prime or Prime Video can watch all 25 of the main James Bond films from 15 April.
They will be available for a "limited time", although we don't yet know how long that is.
What Bond films will be on Amazon Prime Video?
Prime Video will host the following 007 movies:
- Dr. No
- From Russia With Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live And Let Die
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View To A Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence To Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum Of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die
What Bond movies will NOT be available?
There are a couple of Bond movies not considered to be canon, which were also made by different studios. These are not likely to be available on Prime Video, therefore. Not as part of a Prime subscription, anyway.
- Casino Royale (the 1967 comedy starring Woody Allen)
- Never Say Never Again (the 1983 loose remake of Thunderball starring Sean Connery)