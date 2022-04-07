(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that the 25 official James Bond movies will be added to Prime Video from 15 April, including the latest - No Time to Die.

The online retail giant's $8.45 billion buyout of MGM was recently completed and that means it now owns the rights to the 007 franchise. The end result is access to the entire official film canon for a "limited time".

Here's everything you need to know about streaming Bond on Prime Video.

Subscribers to either Amazon Prime or Prime Video can watch all 25 of the main James Bond films from 15 April.

They will be available for a "limited time", although we don't yet know how long that is.

Prime Video will host the following 007 movies:

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live And Let Die

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View To A Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence To Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

There are a couple of Bond movies not considered to be canon, which were also made by different studios. These are not likely to be available on Prime Video, therefore. Not as part of a Prime subscription, anyway.

Casino Royale (the 1967 comedy starring Woody Allen)

Never Say Never Again (the 1983 loose remake of Thunderball starring Sean Connery)

Writing by Rik Henderson.