(Pocket-lint) - Pete Davidson is making headlines again. No, Pocket-lint isn't here to tell you about the SNL star's latest online row with Kanye West or to show you paparazzi photographs of the comedian dining with Kim Kardashian. Instead, we're giving you all the details about his trip to space this month.

Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, has announced the latest astronauts to head to space on its New Shepard rocket, and Davidson is among the crew as an "honorary guest". Keep in mind this isn't the first time Blue Origin has sent a celebrity to space. Beyond Bezos himself, Star Trek icon William Shatner also flew to the edge of space on New Shepherd, as did GMA anchor and former football star Michael Strahan. In fact, this is Blue Origin's fourth time sending a crew of people to space and back.

Blue Origin's next spaceflight is set for Wednesday 23 March 2022. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 am CDT / 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT.

Live launch coverage will begin at BlueOrigin.com at T-60 minutes.

The launch will also likely be promoted on Blue Origin's social channels:

The flight will carry a group of six:

Pete Davidson - SNL star and comedian

Marty Allen - Angel investor and former CEO of Party America

Marc Hagle - CEO of Tricor International and husband of Sharon

Sharon Hagle - Founder of SpaceKids Global nonprofit and wife of Marc

Jim Kitchen - Entrepreneur

George Nield - Former associate administrator of the FAA's Commercial Space Transportation office

Every person on the crew is a paying customer except Davidson, according to Blue Origin.

Blue Origin will launch the crew inside a capsule located on top of the company’s New Shepard rocket.

New Shepard will ignite its engine and carry the crew up to an altitude higher than 60 miles above the Earth, where they will experience a few minutes of weightlessness. The capsule will then separate from the rocket, with both pieces falling back to Earth. The capsule will land with parachutes, while the rocket will use its engine to land upright on a landing pad.

New Shepard will lift off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas.

No. Although Pete Davidson did play an astronaut on Saturday Night Live in May 2021 (when Space X CEO Elon Musk hosted the show).

You can watch his performance below.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.