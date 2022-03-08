Here's everything we know about the God of War Prime Video TV series so far.

God of War TV series: What we know about the live-action show so far

Sony formed PlayStation Productions in 2019 to make movies and TV adaptations of its gaming properties, with the Uncharted film and the forthcoming HBO series The Last of Us being its biggest productions to date.

Now it has been confirmed that another massive PlayStation game IP is to be made into a television show: God of War.

The story of Kratos and his son (as introduced in the 2018 reboot) will be made for Amazon's Prime Video service. Here's everything we know about it so far.

God of War TV series: Confirmation and crew

Sony confirmed during a PlayStation investor briefing in late May 2022 that a God of War TV series has been signed by Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.

That's in addition to an early Deadline report that claimed Amazon was negotiating for a live-action adaptation.

Months later, in December 2022, Deadline had another bombshell report, confirming that the show has had a series order confirmed, so it's definitely coming.

It reports that the show will be written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby with Rafe Judkins (who's worked on The Wheel of Time for Amazon already).

The 2018 game's esteemed director, Cory Barlog, will apparently be an executive producer on the show.

With this sort of announcement, any speculation about the show's release date has to focus on possibilities, not likelihoods - it will definitely be years before God of War hits our screens.

The show isn't in production yet by a long shot, with casting and creative direction to take place, but we do know it's on the way. If we were placing bets, we'd say to look at late 2024 as the earliest we might see the show surface.

God of War TV series: How to watch

Although these are still early days in the production schedule, it is clear that the entire TV series will be shown exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK and elsewhere.

Sony has already shown that it's happy to make shows for different platforms, with HBO making The Last of Us, a forthcoming series based on Twisted Metal being developed with Peacock, and Horizon Zero Dawn having been signed by Netflix.

God of War TV series: Casting rumours

However, no other official casting announcements have been made.

However, no other official casting announcements have been made.

God of War fans have been making their own suggestions known though, with plenty tweeting about potential Kratos candidates - such as former WWE wrestlers Triple-H (Paul Levesque) and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

Given the attachment of game director Cory Barlog to the project, it's also worth pointing out that Kratos' in-game actor Christopher Judge has made it clear he'd be keen to be involved.

Whether that comes about is anyone's guess, but he's proven that he can own the character inside and out over the course of two games.

God War TV series: Trailers

As alleged production is yet to start, it's far too early for trailers.