Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Amazon TV news

God of War TV series: What we know about the live-action show so far

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War TV series: What we know about the live-action show so far
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony formed PlayStation Productions in 2019 to make movies and TV adaptations of its gaming properties, with the Uncharted film and the forthcoming HBO series of The Last of Us being its biggest productions to date.

Now it seems another massive PlayStation game IP is to be made into a television show: God of War.

The story of Kratos and, likely, his son (as introduced in the 2018 reboot) is said to have Amazon interested in the streaming rights. So, here's everything we know about it so far.

God of War TV series release date, rumours and news

According to Deadline, Amazon's Prime Video service is in negotiation for a live action adaptation of God of War, with the creators/producers of The Expanse reportedly in line to head up the project.

It will be made in collaboration with PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television, it is said, with The Wheel of Time's showrunner, Rafe Judkins, also listed as being on the team.

God of War TV series: How to watch

Although these are still early days in the production schedule, the most likely outcome is that the entire TV series will be shown exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK and elsewhere.

Sony has already shown that it's happy to make shows for different platforms, with HBO making The Last of Us with the company, and a forthcoming series based on Twisted Metal being signed to Peacock.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is theAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are theGoogle Chromecast with Google TV, theRoku Express 4K, theApple TV 4Kand theAmazon Fire TV Stick.

God of War TV series: Casting suggestions

In terms of the production team, Deadline claims the co-creators of The Expanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, are currently attached to the project, as well as The Wheel of Time's showrunner, Rafe Judkins. However, no other official casting suggestions have been made.

God of War fans are making their own suggestions known though, with plenty tweeting about potential Kratos candidates - such as former WWE wrestlers Triple-H (Paul Levenscue) and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

God War TV series: Trailers

As alleged production is yet to start, it's far too early for trailers.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
How to watch Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen
How to watch Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen By Britta O'Boyle ·
God of War TV series: What we know about the live-action show so far
God of War TV series: What we know about the live-action show so far By Rik Henderson ·
Spider-Man No Way Home: How to stream it at home
Spider-Man No Way Home: How to stream it at home By Rik Henderson ·
How to watch Scream 5 (2022): Is the new Scream available to stream yet?
How to watch Scream 5 (2022): Is the new Scream available to stream yet? By Maggie Tillman ·
How to play Trivia Quest, Netflix's interactive daily trivia series
How to play Trivia Quest, Netflix's interactive daily trivia series By Maggie Tillman ·
Drive to Survive season 4 release date and how to watch
Drive to Survive season 4 release date and how to watch By Britta O'Boyle ·