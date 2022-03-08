(Pocket-lint) - Sony formed PlayStation Productions in 2019 to make movies and TV adaptations of its gaming properties, with the Uncharted film and the forthcoming HBO series of The Last of Us being its biggest productions to date.

Now it seems another massive PlayStation game IP is to be made into a television show: God of War.

The story of Kratos and, likely, his son (as introduced in the 2018 reboot) is said to have Amazon interested in the streaming rights. So, here's everything we know about it so far.

According to Deadline, Amazon's Prime Video service is in negotiation for a live action adaptation of God of War, with the creators/producers of The Expanse reportedly in line to head up the project.

It will be made in collaboration with PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television, it is said, with The Wheel of Time's showrunner, Rafe Judkins, also listed as being on the team.

Although these are still early days in the production schedule, the most likely outcome is that the entire TV series will be shown exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK and elsewhere.

Sony has already shown that it's happy to make shows for different platforms, with HBO making The Last of Us with the company, and a forthcoming series based on Twisted Metal being signed to Peacock.

In terms of the production team, Deadline claims the co-creators of The Expanse, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, are currently attached to the project, as well as The Wheel of Time's showrunner, Rafe Judkins. However, no other official casting suggestions have been made.

God of War fans are making their own suggestions known though, with plenty tweeting about potential Kratos candidates - such as former WWE wrestlers Triple-H (Paul Levenscue) and The Rock (Dwayne Johnson).

Direct just says screen, get ready pic.twitter.com/3MNo5wBprN — joe bro stormblessed (@JosephBarnhurst) March 7, 2022

He looks already like Kratos the only thing is his acting skills are not so good. pic.twitter.com/5KFYjxWcnl — Sir Magnus The Tarnished (@MagnusVikingg) March 7, 2022

As alleged production is yet to start, it's far too early for trailers.

Writing by Rik Henderson.