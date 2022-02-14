(Pocket-lint) - The Super Bowl offered the perfect box office occasion for Amazon to properly unveil footage from its upcoming Lord of the Ring TV show, The Rings of Power, with a first trailer airing during the season-ending event.

The Rings of Power has been going from a bit of mystery to a far more concrete affair in recent weeks but being able to finally see it in motion is a real tonic, confirming that it'll look just like what it is - an incredible high-budget way to make TV.

The trailer is necessarily quite short (Super Bowl ad slots are, after all, are outrageously pricey), but zips us through quick looks at a number of the characters we know are going to feature, with Morfydd Clark's younger version of Galadriel in the starring role from the looks of things.

Also present and correct for momentary glimpses are a younger Elrond and new characters including the mysterious Halbrand, Dwarven princess Disa and a new expert Elven archer to vie for Legolas' street-cred, Arondir.

The visuals look sumptuous, with a long while still to go in the show's post-production ahead of a release date of 2 September 2022. We'll have to hope that it isn't too long until we get another, longer look at the world and get more of a sense for what might be driving events in it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.