(Pocket-lint) - Blade Runner is coming to the small screen, with Ridley Scott set to executive produce a TV series, called Blade Runner 2099, for Amazon.

According to Variety, the live-action show will be set 50 years in the future after Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster from 2017. Silka Luisa, the showrunner on Shining Girls for Apple TV+, is reportedly writing and executive producing the series. Deadline reported that Ridley Scott may even direct Blade Runner 2099 - a project he first mentioned in a BBC interview last autumn.

At the time, the director confirmed a pilot episode for a Blade Runner TV series has already been written, with an eye on 10 episodes if picked up. He also mentioned an Alien series was in the works, but slightly behind, with the pilot still in the process of being written. These were the first public mentions of either series. If true, that means Blade Runner 2099 was developed as a 10-episode series to start. The interesting new information from the more recent reports about the show is that it now has a name as well as a home: Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Studios has been going all-in on television content in recent years, with eye-watering expensive projects including The Wheel of Time and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is rumoured to be the most expensive TV series ever thanks to its $465 million budget.

When Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Amazon's streaming platform, it'll follow the first Blade Runner film, which Ridley Scott directed in 1982, as well as the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.