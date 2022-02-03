Jack Ryan is back to the screen with more intrigue and adventure.

Jack Ryan has been a hit for Amazon Video. It's based around Tom Clancy's best-known protagonist, Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who finds himself pulled from his desk job and thrust into the action.

A reluctant hero, Jack Ryan often protests that he's an analyst rather than a field agent and that lends Ryan a vulnerable charm and fits the political leaning of Clancy's thrillers; Ryan is smarter than he is strong and that has always made him a popular character.

Season 1 of Jack Ryan aired in 2018 and was a showcase title for Amazon, being one of the first to offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on the platform. Season 2 aired in 2019, so the wait for Season 3 has been long. Thankfully, that wait will soon be over.

Here is everything you need to know about Jack Ryan Season 3, with a few details about Season 4.

Jack Ryan Season 3 will premiere on 21 December 2022.

Jack Ryan is an Amazon exclusive, so it's available to Prime members who can stream it on Prime Video. There's a 30-day trial if you've never used it.

Previous seasons are available to watch on Prime Video too.

Is there a trailer for Season 3?

Yes. A trailer for Jack Ryan season 3 dropped on 27 October 2022. You can watch it below.

What to expect from Season 3

The previous Seasons of Jack Ryan ran sequentially from one to the next and we know that we'll see the return of John Krasinski as Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller. It's been confirmed that Betty Gabriel will join the cast as Elizabeth Wright, Chief of Station.

Season 3 sees Jack Ryan wrapped into the conspiracy that he's investigating, seeing the lead character on the run from the CIA and those he was investigating. That sees the action play out across Europe - with a number of locations confirmed from social posts during filming. Ryan is again trying to save the world from conflict, but this time he's also in the frame.

As with the previous Seasons, there's no connection to the original Tom Clancy books, except for the characters. Currently, there's no link to other movies in the Ryanverse, although it's speculated that a link could be made through a future Rainbow Six movie.

It's expected that Michael Peña will make an appearance at the end of Season 3, as Domingo "Ding" Chavez.

How many episodes will there be in Jack Ryan Season 3?

It's expected that there will be eight episodes. The duration of each episode differs, but they average about 50 minutes each.

It's currently unknown if these will all be released in one go, or if these will release weekly.

Will there be a Jack Ryan Season 4?

Yes, Jack Ryan Season 4 has been officially confirmed - along with one of the new stars for the show Michael Peña. It's expected that Peña will play Ding Chazev, a central character in the Jack Ryan novels. Rumours also suggest that there could be a spin-off series for Peña, while it also provides a logical link into any potential future Rainbow Six movie following on from Without Remorse.

We do know that Ryan, Greer and Mueller will return.