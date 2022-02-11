Key Takeaways The Rings of Power serves as a prequel to The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, exploring lore from The Silmarillion.

Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, the show has 8 episodes in season 1, and season 2 is set to premiere in 2024.

Fans eager to delve into Middle Earth lore will need a Prime membership to watch the series on compatible devices.

The Lord of the Rings films are some of the most beloved and acclaimed fantasy movies ever made, and while the Hobbit trilogy may not have reached the same heights, there's still a huge amount of lore and backstory from J R R Tolkien's work that has never been explored onscreen. Based on the expanded lore found in The Silmarillion, The Rings of Power acts as a prequel to the events of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and covers the events that lead to the creation of the titular rings.

Tolkien fans who love the lore and world of Middle Earth will be eager to learn more about the world, characters, and events that lead up to the events we know and love. As a TV show, The Rings of Power has a lot more time to spend on this story than a film, but it also means you can't catch it at any theaters. This series is only available on one of the many streaming services available. To know which is the one streaming service to rule them all (at least if you want to watch Rings of Power), here's what you need to know.

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2

What service do you need?

The Rings of Power is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, meaning that the only way to watch it is by having a Prime membership, which will let you view the show via whatever compatible hardware you have. The first season includes eight episodes, all available now. A second season of Rings of Power is on the way, and will debut on August 29, 2024. Just like the first season, season 2 will contain 8 episodes released weekly until the finale on October 17

What is going to happen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Is there more?

Spoiler warning! Plot details for season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are discussed here

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is set to further expand on Sauron's rise to power. After the mysterious Halbrand was revealed to be Sauron in disguise at the end of season 1,it looks like the dark lord will be taking on a new disguise for season 2, now taking on the persona of the elf Annatar in Season 2. With so much at stake, the overall tone of the season is expected to be darker than the first. Characters will face difficult choices and be challenged by the rising tide of evil this season. This season will also see the debut of fan-favorite character Tom Bombadil, as played by Rory Kinnear.