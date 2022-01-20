The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - The Lord of the Rings films are some of the most beloved and acclaimed fantasy movies ever made, and while the Hobbit trilogy may not have reached the same heights, there's still a huge amount of lore and backstory from J R R Tolkien's work that has never been explored onscreen.

Amazon made waves when it announced that it had bought the right to make a new high-budget TV show set in the world of Lord of the Rings, and we now know that the show will be called The Rings of Power. Find out all the key details about it, right here.

The Amazon show is slated to start on 2 September 2022, and that release date has been confirmed multiple times so we'd be surprised if it slipped.

We also know that Amazon will not drop every episode at once, instead opting for weekly releases. Multiple streaming services seem to have cottoned on to the fact that this can keep people talking about a show for longer.

The Rings of Power will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, meaning that the only way to watch it will be by having a Prime membership, which will let you view the show via whatever compatible hardware you have.

squirrel_widget_237190

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

We know that the first season of Amazon's show will run for eight episodes, meaning two months of weekly releases.

What we don't know is how long each of these will be, although the working assumption is that they'll land on or around the one hour mark that most prestige dramas tend to aim for.

For a long time, the premise of the show was a mystery, as was its setting, but things have gotten a lot clearer since Amazon unveiled the title and confirmed some details of what the show concerns.

We now know that the show will focus on the 20 rings of power that were given to various figures in Middle Earth, while the One Ring that the original trilogy of books and films centred around kept a secret by Sauron.

The show will be set during the Second Age (where the films are during the Third), long before The Fellowship of the Ring, but that doesn't mean we won't meet some familiar characters. A younger Galadriel is heavily rumoured to be part of the show, along with Elrond and the big baddie Sauron, all of whom have hugely elongated lifespans.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

This is partly because Amazon's rights package mean it can't touch on the events contained within the main trilogy of books or The Hobbit, although as we've said that leaves a lot of space for the streaming giant to move around in.

Amazon hasn't fully confirmed that it's committed to a second season of the show, but there are enough industry rumours around it to make things pretty clear. For one thing, we know that it's moving production from New Zealand, where the films were made, to the UK for its second stint.

This has been a bit controversial, needless to say, but it makes pretty clear that there's going to be another season. Amazon is also spending huge sums on the show, with a rumoured first-season budget of $450 million, by far the most expensive show ever made, so to end it after one season is hugely unlikely even if it ends up being a critical flop.

So, you can probably feel fairly confident that there will be a second season for you to tuck into eventually.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.