(Pocket-lint) - Prime Video's adaptation of the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson returns for a third series in June 2022.

The Boys season 3 picks up from where the second left off and will introduce several new "supes" for Butcher and the team to take on.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

The Boys season 3 will premiere on 3 June 2022.

The first three episodes will arrive on Amazon's Prime Video on that day, with each additional episode released each Friday up to the finale on 8 July 2022.

All episodes of season 3 of The Boys will be exclusive to Prime Video.

You will therefore need either an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription.

It will be available across 240 territories and countries - anywhere able to view Prime Video content, basically.

As with seasons 1 and 2, there will be eight episodes in season 3. As we state above, the first three will arrive on Prime Video on 3 June 2022, with the remaining five appearing one each week afterwards, up to 8 July 2022.

Season 3 is likely to be the most controversial yet, even for a show that regularly pushes the boundaries. That's because at least part of it is based on the Herogasm mini-series run in the comics - centred on an annual secret superhero orgy. Even the series' showrunner, Eric Kripke, claims that "people are not ready to watch it".

A number of new supes will be joining the lineup too, including Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess, Drummer Boy/Supersonic, and Blue Hawk. The former two are loosely based on Captain America and the Scarlet WItch in the comic books, but might be adapted a bit further for the show.

Is this Soldier Boy or a Jon McNaughton painting? pic.twitter.com/gLAh4dsHK7 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 7, 2022

Naturally, Karl Urban returns as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriaty as Starlight/Annie, and Anthony Starr as Homelander. However, there are new cast members coming on board to take the roles of the new supes.

They include The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles.

The Boys seasons 1 and 2 are both available in their entirety on Prime Video right now. There are 16 episodes to catch up on in total.

Fans can also catch up with a series of YouTube web episodes posted over the last year. Seven on 7 is an episodic mock news report series, purportedly posted by Vought International.

You can watch them on the official YouTube channel here. We also include the latest episode below.

A first look trailer has appeared and while it doesn't really give much away, there's something quite sinister about it.

There's no word yet on a season 4 of The Boys, although the plot of season 3 is unlikely to have even reached halfway in terms of the comic book source material.

It has been confirmed, however, that there will be a spin-off series based on a college for supes. It'll be different to The Boys, with a very different tone: "Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days - which is an insane and true fact - our spin-off will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly young supes," said showrunner, Eric Kripke.

Writing by Rik Henderson.