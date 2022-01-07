Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Fallout TV series for Amazon Prime Video gets a big name director

(Pocket-lint) - The Fallout TV show that Amazon announced back in the summer of 2020 hasn't produced much noise since then, although pre-production generally tends to stay pretty quiet for a show like this.

Now, though, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the show has got some big names attached to it, not least in the form of Jonathan Nolan, who will apparently be directing the show's first episode. That first episode should start shooting in 2022, so we might be on for a 2023 release date.

Two showrunners have also apparently been locked in, in the form of Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, who are best known for Captain Marvel and Silicon Valley respectively, so they're hardly strangers to juggling action with comedy notes.

Nolan, meanwhile, is a longtime partner of his brother Christopher, with writing credits on some of the biggest and best blockbusters of the last couple of decades, from The Dark Knight to Interstellar, but he's also directed a few choice pieces before.

In particular, he's taken the helm for multiple episodes of Westworld, a show he also writes for, and another that touches heavily on science fiction themes.

There's no official messaging to go with this, though, so we're still in the dark as to an official timeline for the show's release, or any firm details of the sort of story it's looking to tell. For more on that side of things, we'll just have to wait.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 7 January 2022.
  • Source: ‘Fallout’: Kilter Films’ TV Series Based On Games Moving Forward At Prime Video With Jonathan Nolan Directing; Duo Set As Showrunners - deadline.com
