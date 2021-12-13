Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The Wheel of Time season 2 release date, how to watch and how to catch up

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy adventure has proven to be a hit with critics and viewers alike. The show is based on a bestselling series of novels, there are 14 books in total and they're pretty hefty, so there is a lot of material to draw from.

While we're only at the beginning right now, we know there's a lot more to come. Here's everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time season one, upcoming seasons and how to watch it.

The Wheel of Time release date: When is the next episode coming out?

The Wheel of Time season one began streaming on November 19th 2021. Amazon released three episodes for the premiere and a new episode follows every Friday. This will continue for the duration of the series and will conclude on December 24th 2021.

How many episodes are in The Wheel of Time series 1?

The first series of The Wheel of Time will have 8 episodes in total, listed below are the titles and each episode's release date:

  • Leavetaking - 19th November 2021
  • Shadow's Waiting - 19th November 2021
  • A Place of Safety - 19th November 2021
  • The Dragon Reborn - 26th November 2021
  • Blood Calls Blood - 3rd December 2021
  • The Flame of Tar Valon - 10th December 2021
  • The Dark Along the Ways - 17th December 2021
  • The Eye of the World -  24th December 2021

How and where to watch The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is an Amazon Original production and, as such, is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video is free with Amazon Prime membership which costs $12.99/£7.99 per month or, if you would prefer, you can subscribe to Prime Video exclusively for $8.99/£5.99 per month.

When is The Wheel of Time season 2 out?

While no release date has been announced, we know that The Wheel of Time's second season began filming prior to the show's launch in July 2021. If the first season's schedule is anything to go by, this means we could see the second series landing as early as February 2022.

How many episodes are in The Wheel of Time season 2

Not much has been revealed regarding season 2, but we know that it will consist of eight episodes, just like the first season.

The first episode of the second season is titled 'A Taste of Solitude'. This was revealed via a tweet from the official The Wheel of Time account back in May 2021.

Will there be a series 3 of The Wheel of Time?

Again, nothing has been officially announced, but in an interview with Deadline, the showrunner, Rafe Judkins, said he sees the show running for eight seasons.

"I always have to approach it as if we’re going to get to tell the whole story that’s in the books. If we don't approach it that way, then we'd set ourselves up to not stick the landing and these books have such a good ending."

He continued "I really need to set us up to get there if we’re able to. That's not up to me ultimately. If people watch it and Amazon wants to keep doing more, I’d love to continue to expand this world further."

Given the show's initial popularity, we think it seems likely that we will see many seasons in the future.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 13 December 2021.
