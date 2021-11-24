Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Amazon TV news

Amazon wants to make a Mass Effect TV series

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
EA / BioWare Amazon wants to make a Mass Effect TV series
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is working on a deal to develop a series based on the Mass Effect games, a report from Deadline suggests.

Amazon Prime Video just launched epic fantasy adventure The Wheel of Time and has seen great success with the series so far. It also has an upcoming Lord of the Rings series to further push the relationship between Prime Video and sci-fi/fantasy genre fans.

Neither Electronic Arts nor Bioware have announced anything relating to a TV series. However, earlier this year the project director for EA's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition said to Business Insider "it's not a matter of if, but when" a TV show or movie project appears based on the game franchise.

Back in February there was a cryptic Instagram post from Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt in The Witcher TV series. He posted an image with a blurry page in the foreground, and the description hinted at a new "secret project". It didn't take long for fans to figure out the page was a printout of the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia entry.

Video game movie and TV adaptations have always been ropey at the best of times but with Amazon bringing us fantastic sci-fi shows like The Expanse, they certainly have the chops to pull off a Mass Effect adaptation. 

No further details at the moment but we'll be keeping an ear to the ground for any updates.

Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 24 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available to stream on Prime Video
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available to stream on Prime Video By Maggie Tillman ·
How much is Paramount+, where is it available, and what can you watch on it?
How much is Paramount+, where is it available, and what can you watch on it? By Maggie Tillman ·
Amazon wants to make a Mass Effect TV series
Amazon wants to make a Mass Effect TV series By Luke Baker ·
  • Via: Amazon Studios is reportedly trying to make a Mass Effect TV show - theverge.com
Sections Amazon TV