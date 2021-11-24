Amazon wants to make a Mass Effect TV series

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is working on a deal to develop a series based on the Mass Effect games, a report from Deadline suggests.

Amazon Prime Video just launched epic fantasy adventure The Wheel of Time and has seen great success with the series so far. It also has an upcoming Lord of the Rings series to further push the relationship between Prime Video and sci-fi/fantasy genre fans.

Neither Electronic Arts nor Bioware have announced anything relating to a TV series. However, earlier this year the project director for EA's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition said to Business Insider "it's not a matter of if, but when" a TV show or movie project appears based on the game franchise.

Back in February there was a cryptic Instagram post from Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt in The Witcher TV series. He posted an image with a blurry page in the foreground, and the description hinted at a new "secret project". It didn't take long for fans to figure out the page was a printout of the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia entry.

Video game movie and TV adaptations have always been ropey at the best of times but with Amazon bringing us fantastic sci-fi shows like The Expanse, they certainly have the chops to pull off a Mass Effect adaptation.

No further details at the moment but we'll be keeping an ear to the ground for any updates.