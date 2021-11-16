(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has finally released a dedicated macOS app for its Prime Video service.

Available on the Mac App Store now, it can be downloaded for free and allows downloads for offline viewing.

You can also adjust your preferred video quality for streaming and/or downloads, plus choose to watch content picture-in-picture, so you can continue to work or browse on the Mac itself.

The Amazon app does have a minimum macOS limit though. You need to have installed at least Big Sur 11.4. It'll naturally work on the latest Monterey build too.

All of the rest of the Prime Video app works as it does on mobile and iPad, with "free" Prime content interspersed with films and shows available to purchase or rent.

Multi-user profiles are available, as is Amazon's X-Ray service powered by IMDb. This gives you information on the actors in a scene, plus other nuggets.

All of the eligible content is available to view for free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

squirrel_widget_237190

However, you can also subscribe through the app for just Prime Video (it costs £5.99 per month in the UK). When doing it this way, the money will be taken through your Apple account rather than by Amazon directly.